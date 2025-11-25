Celebs & Influencers Gleefully Glisten At Brown Sugar Babe’s ATL Opening, Scintillating Signature Scent Celebrations Commence

Brand founder Maekaeda Gibbons shares her entrepreneurial journey from kitchen-table passion to multimillion-dollar enterprise.

Flagship store aims to be a community space for fragrance enthusiasts to connect, learn, and fellowship.

Grand opening event featured immersive scent experiences, local food, and a surprise performance by Atlanta Braves percussionists.

A buzzy Black-owned brand marked the opening of its flagship location with three days of celebration centered around scintillating signature scents.





Cult-favorite fragrance brand Brown Sugar Babe debuted a physical store at Atlanta’s Terminal South with a grand opening that blended luxury retail with the warmth of community.



The festivities began Thursday evening with an intimate VIP press dinner, where editors, beauty insiders, and select creators were treated to an early look at Brown Sugar Babe’s journey from a kitchen-table passion project to a multimillion-dollar fragrance house while dining on delicacies like caviar-topped chicken, crab cakes, coffee brown sugar rubbed short ribs, and Chilean seabass.

The brand’s founder/CEO, Maekaeda Gibbons, offered an inside look at its expansion plans during a speech on Brown Sugar Babe’s beginnings.

"This has been a labor of love in the best sense of the word," said Gibbons, detailing how she took a chance with entrepreneurship and created custom fragrances in her kitchen. "I used fragrance to self-soothe, and it turned into this $20 million enterprise. If I ever wrote a book, I would probably call it "The Reluctant Winner." I just wanted to make fragrances, that's all. I literally just love making the product, that's it."

She continued,

“This store, I hope for it to be a community space for people who are geeked out about fragrance, just as geeked out about fragrance as I am. We hope to enrich and teach and fellowship with frag heads across Atlanta and the world. I want Atlanta to feel the love.”



On Friday, the celebration shifted to a private cocktail reception honoring the family, friends, and longtime supporters who helped fuel the brand’s ascent. The event brought out notable attendees, including influencer Tisia X’iare Vere…



actor Brandon Clayborn, LYS Beauty founder Tisha Thompson, and actresses Shoniqua Shandai and Nzinga Imani.



They joined influential creatives and industry heavyweights in raising a toast to Brown Sugar Babe’s milestone moment.





A press release reports that Saturday was Brown Sugar Babe’s main event, an all-day grand opening that ran from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and drew crowds from Atlanta and beyond.



Attendees lined up early to explore an immersive scent bar, sip Brown Sugar lattes, and enjoy offerings from local food trucks. Throughout the day, giveaways, curated photo activations, and experiential fragrance stations kept the atmosphere vibrant. Influencers from across the country also arrived in custom Brown Sugar Babe letterman sweaters, adding to the brand’s signature aesthetic.

The day’s biggest surprise came when members of the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters percussionists marched into the courtyard for a spirited performance that set the tone for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.







At the culmination of her whirlwind three-day celebration, Maekaeda Gibbons noted that the weekend served as both a business milestone and a deeply personal victory.



"This weekend felt like watching a dream walk off the page and into real life," she said via a statement. "To see women show up with pride in their scent, their softness, and their power reminded me why Brown Sugar Babe exists. We built this space so every woman could feel like luxury not someday, but today." "I didn't build this alone," she added. "Every customer who believed in us, every woman who chose to smell good for herself, every person who shared our products — you are the reason this store stands. This opening isn't about retail; it's about community, joy, and choosing ourselves unapologetically."

You can visit Brown Sugar Babe’s flagship location at 1161 Ridge Ave SW, SUITE 110, ATLANTA, GA 30315.

