Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

This past weekend was filled with major headlines in entertainment, from leaked audio involving singer Summer Walker to divorce filings and a highly anticipated tour that left some fans disappointed.

Singer Summer Walker found herself in the spotlight after audio leaked of her allegedly encouraging rapper Rich the Kid to be unfaithful to his fiancée, Tory Bricks. Walker responded to the controversy on social media, embracing the criticism by changing her bio to “Ms. Pizza Hut.” She stated that the labels do not bother her and challenged those singling her out to expose others as well. This news comes as her latest album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 77,000 units in its first week.

In other news, former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Todd Tucker. The move confirms long-standing rumors about their marriage. Fans are speculating about the reasons for the split, with some pointing to resurfaced audio where Tucker discusses the challenges of being with a successful woman. Following the news, Tucker was seen celebrating at a club and commented on social media about his “next scheme,” a nod to past criticisms of his financial relationship with Burruss.

Finally, the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Reunion Tour’s New York stop caused a stir among concertgoers. Reports indicate that only two members, Juvenile and B.G., performed. Key figures like Lil Wayne and Birdman were notably absent, leading to mixed reactions online. While some attendees praised Juvenile and B.G. for their performance, others expressed disappointment and questioned the future of the reunion tour, which was meant to celebrate three decades of the iconic record label.

✕

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Summer Walker Claps Back, Kandi Burruss Files For Divorce, & Cash Money Tour Drama was originally published on kysdc.com