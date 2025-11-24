DMV Local Recap: Thanksgiving 2025 Restaurants Open for the Holiday

Upscale steakhouses and Italian restaurants offer Thanksgiving pre-fixe menus for a special holiday meal.

Casual eateries like IHOP, Boston Market, and Dunkin' provide quick and easy Thanksgiving options.

Restaurants recommend calling ahead to confirm hours and make reservations for Thanksgiving dining.

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

The holiday week is here, and while many are planning their home-cooked feasts, others are looking to skip the cooking and cleanup. If you’re looking for a place to dine out this Thanksgiving in the DMV, you have plenty of options. From fancy steak dinners to quick and casual bites, several restaurants are keeping their doors open to serve the community.

Whether you’re treating the family or just grabbing a meal for yourself, here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Keep in mind that hours can vary by location, so it’s a great idea to call ahead to confirm availability and make reservations if needed.

Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving in the DMV

Fine & Casual Dining

For those seeking a more traditional or upscale dining experience without the hassle of preparing it at home, these establishments have you covered. Many are offering special menus just for the holiday.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: Known for its prime steaks and sophisticated atmosphere, Del Frisco’s is a great choice for a special occasion. They will be offering a Thanksgiving pre-fixed meal, allowing you to enjoy a festive feast in style.

Known for its prime steaks and sophisticated atmosphere, Del Frisco’s is a great choice for a special occasion. They will be offering a Thanksgiving pre-fixed meal, allowing you to enjoy a festive feast in style. Morton’s The Steakhouse: Another excellent option for steak lovers, Morton’s provides an elegant setting for a memorable Thanksgiving dinner.

Another excellent option for steak lovers, Morton’s provides an elegant setting for a memorable Thanksgiving dinner. Fogo de Chão: If you’re in the mood for something different, this Brazilian steakhouse will be serving its signature fire-roasted meats. Select locations will also feature traditional holiday staples alongside their regular offerings.

If you’re in the mood for something different, this Brazilian steakhouse will be serving its signature fire-roasted meats. Select locations will also feature traditional holiday staples alongside their regular offerings. Brio Tuscan Grille: Enjoy the warm, inviting flavors of Italy this Thanksgiving. Brio is a perfect spot for families and groups looking for a delicious, relaxed meal.

Enjoy the warm, inviting flavors of Italy this Thanksgiving. Brio is a perfect spot for families and groups looking for a delicious, relaxed meal. Maggiano’s Little Italy: Famous for its family-style dining, Maggiano’s makes it easy to share a hearty Italian-American meal with your loved ones on Thanksgiving.

Famous for its family-style dining, Maggiano’s makes it easy to share a hearty Italian-American meal with your loved ones on Thanksgiving. Macaroni Grill: Offering classic Italian dishes in a comfortable setting, Macaroni Grill is another reliable choice for a holiday meal that everyone can enjoy.

Offering classic Italian dishes in a comfortable setting, Macaroni Grill is another reliable choice for a holiday meal that everyone can enjoy. Benihana: For a bit of entertainment with your meal, Benihana will be open and serving its teppanyaki favorites. They will also feature a special pre-fixe menu for the holiday.

Quick & Casual Options

If your Thanksgiving plans are more laid-back or you just need a quick bite, several casual spots and fast-food chains will also be open. These are great for non-traditional meals or even just a holiday coffee and treat.

Boston Market: A classic choice for holiday meals, Boston Market offers traditional Thanksgiving fare like turkey and mashed potatoes, available for dine-in or takeout.

A classic choice for holiday meals, Boston Market offers traditional Thanksgiving fare like turkey and mashed potatoes, available for dine-in or takeout. IHOP: Whether you’re craving pancakes for breakfast or a turkey dinner later in the day, IHOP will be ready to serve you.

Whether you’re craving pancakes for breakfast or a turkey dinner later in the day, IHOP will be ready to serve you. Jimmy John’s: Need a quick sandwich? Your local Jimmy John’s may be open to satisfy that craving.

Need a quick sandwich? Your local Jimmy John’s may be open to satisfy that craving. Dunkin’: For your morning coffee run or a sweet donut treat, Dunkin’ will be open to keep you fueled.

For your morning coffee run or a sweet donut treat, Dunkin’ will be open to keep you fueled. Baskin-Robbins: If you need a dessert to complete your holiday, or just want a scoop of ice cream, Baskin-Robbins will have its doors open.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, the DMV area has a restaurant ready to welcome you. Enjoy the holiday, be kind to the staff working to serve you, and have a delicious Thanksgiving

DMV Local Recap: Thanksgiving 2025 Restaurants Open for the Holiday was originally published on kysdc.com