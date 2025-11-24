Where To Find Free Thanksgiving Meals And Events Across Baltimore

Source: Airiel B. / R1 Digital

Thanksgiving week is here in Baltimore, and nonprofits and local organizations are stepping up to make sure no one has to go without a warm meal or holiday essentials. From free turkey giveaways to community dinners, here’s where families can find support this week across the region.

4MyCity

All week long, 4MyCity is serving free meals and distributing food items at Wilhelm Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed 1 p.m.–2 p.m.). The organization hopes to assist more than 13,000 families for the holiday and is still accepting donations online. Location: 1133 Wilso Dr.