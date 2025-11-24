Kehlani Opens Up About Mental Health Diagnosis and a Year of Treatment

Kehlani is speaking openly about her mental health journey, revealing that she was diagnosed with “multiple mental illnesses” last year and has spent the past twelve months in dedicated treatment.

During an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the “Folded” singer shared that finally getting the right diagnosis changed everything for her.

“Last year, I was very gratefully diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses that I then got the help for,” Kehlani said. “I’ve been in treatment for a year that allowed me to get the right medication combination, the right therapy combination, the right daily practices… really shifting my entire life around.”

The artist explained that while certain situations (especially public ones) can still feel “triggering,” she now has the tools to navigate them differently.

“A lot of the things that would have really rocked me before don’t rock me the same way,” she shared. “People hold you to a part of your life that stuck out to them… they don’t get to experience you to know how you’ve grown.”

Kehlani said that with the right support system, she’s learned not to rush online to “clarify” every rumor or misunderstanding, something she used to feel pressured to do.

“People are just going to talk, Kehlani,” she said, speaking to herself. “I just have to quiet the noise. Let me talk to my therapist. Let me talk to my best friend. Let me talk to God. The mirror is not the public.”

The singer also addressed past personal matters that went viral last year, including the custody battle involving Javaughn Young-White, the father of her daughter, Adeya. At the time, he raised concerns about his absence from the birth certificate and questioned a spiritual group Kehlani was previously associated with.

Kehlani responded by emphasizing that the claims were false and hurtful.

“I strongly deny any claims I have put my child in harm’s way,” she said. “I wanted to respond from a calm and considered space rather than a reactive one.”

Now, after a full year of treatment and growth, Kehlani says she’s standing in a much healthier place, and learning to define herself far beyond the noise of the internet.

I’m so proud of her. Also hoping that I can interview her one day.