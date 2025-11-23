Listen Live
Close
Sports

Ravens Beat Jets in Confident Home Win

Ravens Power Past Jets in Strong Home Victory

Published on November 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

The Baltimore Ravens walked off their home field today with a well earned win over the New York Jets, taking control in the second half and never looking back. After a slow start, Baltimore found its spark with a steady ground game and smart playcalling that kept the Jets off balance. The defense set the tone by tightening up after halftime, breaking up drives and forcing key stops that shifted the momentum fully in the Ravens favor. With the crowd behind them and the energy building with every possession, Baltimore closed out the game with confidence and reminded everyone that they are still very much in the fight as the season heats up.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Key Bridge Rebuild Delayed to 2030 as Costs Surge Past $5B

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Baltimore Gets First Bite of Chick-fil-A’s New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore Inner Harbor
Local

Baltimore Releases $7.5M For New And Rehabbed Affordable Housing

Music

Duke Deuce’s ‘Rebirth’: Music with a Message

Baltimore City Hall
283 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close