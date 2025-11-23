Ravens Power Past Jets in Strong Home Victory

The Baltimore Ravens walked off their home field today with a well earned win over the New York Jets, taking control in the second half and never looking back. After a slow start, Baltimore found its spark with a steady ground game and smart playcalling that kept the Jets off balance. The defense set the tone by tightening up after halftime, breaking up drives and forcing key stops that shifted the momentum fully in the Ravens favor. With the crowd behind them and the energy building with every possession, Baltimore closed out the game with confidence and reminded everyone that they are still very much in the fight as the season heats up.

