Listen Live
Close
Local

Charm City Circulator Expands Green and Orange Routes in December

Baltimore Expands Charm City Circulator Routes To Boost Transit Access In Underserved Neighborhoods

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Charm City Circulator bus.
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Baltimore’s Department of Transportation is rolling out major upgrades to the Charm City Circulator this December, bringing long-awaited transit access to more East Baltimore neighborhoods. City leaders say the expansion is part of a larger push to make public transportation more reliable and equitable across the city.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the upcoming changes reflect Baltimore’s commitment to closing transit gaps that have historically impacted communities. “We’re focused on expanding transit access in every single neighborhood of our city, especially those that have been without reliable transit for far too long,” Scott said in a statement.

Green Route:
The Green Route is getting a significant extension into Broadway East, Oliver, and East Baltimore Midway. While longtime stops like the downtown business district, Johns Hopkins Hospital, and key Metro stations remain, the updated route will now travel through the Inner Harbor, Orleans Street, North Broadway, and North Avenue.

To serve these areas, Green Route buses will be rerouted from Fleet Street and Broadway south of Fayette Street, shifting service toward Orleans Street and North Broadway. City officials say the expansion will strengthen connections to jobs, healthcare, schools, and essential services for thousands of East Baltimore residents.

Orange Route:
The Orange Route will also expand on Dec. 7, adding service to the Maritime Park stop along Caroline Street, giving riders more reliable east-west access.

New Schedules

Once the updates go live:
Green Route: Every 20 minutes
Orange Route: Every 10 minutes

The expansion stems from the city’s 2021 Transit Development Plan, a roadmap designed to improve equity, streamline service, and guide long-term improvements for the Circulator system.

Riders can follow real-time bus locations using the Passio Go! app.

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Key Bridge Rebuild Delayed to 2030 as Costs Surge Past $5B

Local

Baltimore Gets First Bite of Chick-fil-A’s New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Local

Justin Tucker Reinstated After 10-Game Suspension

X - Vine - Photo Illustration
Entertainment

Vine Is Back: diVine Launches With 100,000 Classic Loops Restored

Baltimore City Hall
283 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close