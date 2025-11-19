Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Leon Thomas Reflects On His Rise, His Roots, And His R&B Reign

Leon Thomas Talks Tiny Desk Praise, Grammy Wins And His Journey From Child Star to R&B Powerhouse

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Leon Thomas Talks Tiny Desk Praise, Grammy Wins And His Journey From Child Star to R&B Powerhouse
Source: R1 / Airiel B.

The Quicksilva Morning Show welcomed multitalented singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas for a powerful and personal sit down that reminded listeners exactly why he is one of the most exciting artists in music right now. From Broadway to Nickelodeon to six Grammy nominations and an R&B album that refuses to slow down, Leon’s story is all about evolution, heart, and undeniable hustle.

Leon opened up about one of his earliest visits to the station when he arrived in the middle of a snowstorm to perform his now-famous Tiny Desk set. The moment was emotional for him as he had just lost his grandfather, Big John. He shared that Baltimore’s warmth during that time helped him heal in ways he will never forget.

Before his breakout moment, Leon had already put in years of work. Fans often forget he began as a child actor on Broadway before becoming a familiar face on Nickelodeon. His transition into music was shaped by real mentorship. Babyface opened his Los Angeles studio to Leon at just eighteen, giving him room to sharpen his skills and build a real brand. Later, Ty Dolla Sign and Sean Barron brought him into their Easy Money label, which helped introduce Leon’s sound to the world.

His single “Mut” became a major moment, and the remix featuring Chris Brown took it even further. Leon described the collaboration as a blessing and said Chris brought the type of energy that elevated the record instantly.

Check out the full interview below:

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
X - Vine - Photo Illustration
Entertainment

Vine Is Back: diVine Launches With 100,000 Classic Loops Restored

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Baltimore Gets First Bite of Chick-fil-A’s New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Local

Key Bridge Rebuild Delayed to 2030 as Costs Surge Past $5B

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Local

Justin Tucker Reinstated After 10-Game Suspension

Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

Baltimore City Hall
283 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close