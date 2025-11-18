Gracious Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Defends Karl Anthony Towns Before Bestowing Baller With Sweetly Sentimental B-Day Gift

Jordyn Woods delivered a masterclass in checking unwarranted hate before surprising her longtime love, Karl Anthony Towns, with a sweetly sentimental b-day gift.

According to Buzzfeed, Jordyn Woods appeared on the Open Thoughts podcast, hosted by comedian and internet personality Funny Marco, who is known for his awkward, deadpan style of comedy. During the conversation, Jordyn was discussing how “chill” she and Karl Anthony Towns are as a couple, whom she began dating in 2020 after years of being “best friends.”

The conversation took a sharp turn when Marco brought up the persistent, strange rumor circulating online about Towns’ voice. The NBA player has been mocked for his tendency to apparently change his voice “a lot,” which some people online have even used to “question his masculinity.” When the comedian stated, “That’s not okay with me,” regarding the switching of voices, Jordyn was ready to defend her partner.

Jordyn Woods delivered the perfect clapback, putting a swift end to the criticism. When Marco repeated his judgment, Jordyn fired back with a question that instantly silenced the room: “What’s not okay with you? You’re here in a hotdog costume.” Marco, who was indeed dressed as a hot dog as part of his shtick to “save the hot dog community,” grew quiet. Viewers found the exchange funny, but also awkward for the comedian, even by Marco’s standards.

In related news, Jordyn garnered praise this weekend for delivering a deeply personal birthday gift for KAT’s 30th birthday.

The model revealed on Instagram that she spent months tracking down and restoring the exact model of the car Towns’ late mother, Jackie Cruz-Towns, who died in April 2020 from COVID complications, drove during his childhood. Cruz-.

“During the summer Karl asked me if I could drive any car for a day which one would it be… I answered, and his response was, ‘I wouldn’t pick anything crazy, I just really loved my mom’s car she had when I was a kid,’” Woods recalled in a Nov. 15 post. “So I went on a mission these past months to find the car, shipped it across the country, got it fixed up, and was able to surprise him with it today for his 30th!”

She then shared a photo of the restored truck, alongside a childhood snapshot of Towns and his mother posing with the original vehicle. In a video clip, the New York Knicks center took the car for a celebratory spin, calling the gift “so fire” and telling Woods, “This is the best thing ever.”

She also shared a tribute marking KAT’s milestone year:

“Happy Birthday to the man that always brings the sunshine to my days. I can’t imagine a life without you! 30!!!! I love you!”

As you can imagine, the Internet sang Jordyn’s praises and demanded that Kat “put a ring on it” since his longtime love bought something so thoughtful.

What do YOU think about Jordyn Woods’ sweetly sentimental gift to KAT?

