DMV Local Recap: Cheetos and Doritos Go Naked

Cheetos and Doritos launch “Simply Naked” products, removing artificial colors and flavors for a healthier snacking option.

Published on November 18, 2025

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues and opportunities affecting our community.

Get ready for a change in the snack aisle. Your favorite chips like Doritos and Cheetos are getting a makeover. Starting December 1st, parent company PepsiCo is launching a new line of “Simply Naked” products, reinventing these classic snacks by removing artificial colors and flavors.

This new lineup includes four flavors: Doritos Simply Naked Nacho Cheese, Doritos Simply Naked Cool Ranch, Cheetos Simply Naked Puffs, and Cheetos Simply Naked Flamin’ Hot. The taste you love will still be there, but the company is removing synthetic ingredients like Red 40 and Yellow 6. This move is part of a larger trend toward offering healthier options to consumers who are more conscious of what they eat.

It’s an interesting shift, especially when you consider that many ingredients commonly used in American food products are banned in other countries. This change reflects a growing demand for cleaner food labels and more natural ingredients.

For many fans, the experience of eating these snacks might change a bit. That iconic red dust left on your fingers after a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos will be a thing of the past. While some might miss that signature part of the snacking ritual, this health-forward decision is an important step. It highlights the power of consumer choice in pushing major brands to make more mindful decisions about their products. Keep an eye out for these new versions on store shelves next month.

DMV Local Recap: Cheetos and Doritos Go Naked was originally published on kysdc.com

