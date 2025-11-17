Pusha T & Virginia Williams Preparing To Welcome Another Son

Source: Olga Gasnier / Getty

Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Williams, might have to “Let God Sort ‘Em Out” when it comes to these bedtime schedules, because baby #2 is on the way.

Virginia went to social media to announce the news with a photo of her holding her baby bump, writing, “2nd masterpiece on the way… God is good.” This is the second baby for the power couple. Their firstborn, Nigel Brixx Thornton, has made it clear he wanted a sibling, according to King Push. Well, his wish is coming true; Nigel has a sibling on the way.

Push followed up Wifey’s post with his own, giving her and Nigel a heartfelt message, “Nigel, you ask and you shall receive…but this time it was mommy who made it happen. She prayed day and night, she struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes. You are gonna owe her big time!!”

Also adding a special thank you to his queen, “@Babyginny, thank you for my second baby boy…I hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me, and I love and appreciate you for it all.”

Ending the message by confirming that they are expecting their baby boy in Spring 2026. Baby push is on the way.

