Listen Live
Close
News

Pusha T & Virginia Williams Preparing To Welcome Another Son

Pusha T & Virginia Williams Preparing To Welcome Another Son

Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Williams, might have to “Let God Sort ‘Em Out” when it comes to these bedtime schedules, because baby #2 is on the way. 

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Olga Gasnier / Getty

Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Williams, might have to “Let God Sort ‘Em Out” when it comes to these bedtime schedules, because baby #2 is on the way. 

Virginia went to social media to announce the news with a photo of her holding her baby bump, writing, “2nd masterpiece on the way… God is good.” This is the second baby for the power couple. Their firstborn, Nigel Brixx Thornton, has made it clear he wanted a sibling, according to King Push. Well, his wish is coming true; Nigel has a sibling on the way.

Push followed up Wifey’s post with his own, giving her and Nigel a heartfelt message, “Nigel, you ask and you shall receive…but this time it was mommy who made it happen. She prayed day and night, she struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes. You are gonna owe her big time!!”

Also adding a special thank you to his queen, “@Babyginny, thank you for my second baby boy…I hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me, and I love and appreciate you for it all.”

Ending the message by confirming that they are expecting their baby boy in Spring 2026. Baby push is on the way.

SEE ALSO

Pusha T & Virginia Williams Preparing To Welcome Another Son was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

X - Vine - Photo Illustration
Entertainment

Vine Is Back: diVine Launches With 100,000 Classic Loops Restored

Local

Baltimore Gets First Bite of Chick-fil-A’s New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Local

Justin Tucker Reinstated After 10-Game Suspension

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official
Rap Attack

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close