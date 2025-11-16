Nice Try, Troll: Texas DPS Trooper Sent Home After Shady Shoulder Check On South Carolina’s Nyck Harbor, LeBron James Calls It ‘Premeditated’

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers sent one of their own home after he got into a physical run-in with South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor, and people, including LeBron James, have lotsss to say about it.



The confrontation was captured in a viral clip from the northeast tunnel at Kyle Field on Saturday, where the trooper appeared to shoulder check Harbor, then yell at him as the team attempted to re-enter the field.

Source: Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty

CNN states that the moment occurred in the second quarter following Harbor’s 80-yard touchdown, a score that pushed South Carolina to a commanding 27 to 3 lead over Texas A&M.

AL.com reports that quarterback LaNorris Sellers connected with Harbor on the long pass, sending the receiver and several teammates running up the tunnel while celebrating. When they walked back toward the field, the trooper made contact, turned, and exchanged words with Harbor.

Texas A&M Police reacted quickly. The department posted a statement saying:

“We are aware of the incident in the northeast tunnel involving a DPS trooper. He has been relieved of his game day assignment.”

Texas DPS Launches Review, OIG Steps In

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the trooper had been sent home from the game. DPS added in its official statement;

“Our Office of Inspector General is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time.”

The decision signals an active internal review as national attention continues to rise around appropriate sideline and tunnel protocol, especially in high-intensity athletic environments where both players and officers share space during live competition.

LeBron James Weighs In: “That Was Premeditated”

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

The moment quickly ignited social media outrage, and LeBron James even weighed in on X, calling for discipline while slamming the trooper’s behavior as intentional.

Online users widely criticized the trooper’s actions, with many calling for immediate consequences.

South Carolina Coach Responds as Harbor Heads to the Hospital

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer told CNN that he did not initially know about the confrontation but appreciated hearing that the trooper had been removed.

“It was good to know,” Beamer said, adding praise for Texas A&M’s overall game operations and calling them “first class people” for addressing the situation quickly.

CNN also reports that later in the fourth quarter, Harbor suffered a separate injury after making an 18-yard catch. Beamer told reporters that Harbor was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a defender landed on his chest.

“Keep him in your prayers,” he added.

Texas A and M Pulls Off Historic Comeback

Despite South Carolina’s early dominance, Texas A&M mounted a record-breaking rally. CNN reports that the Gamecocks led 30-3 at halftime, but the Aggies surged back to secure a 31-30 victory, marking the largest comeback in Texas A&M history.

AL.com adds that quarterback Marcel Reed recovered from an error-filled first half to throw for a career high 439 yards and three touchdowns, pushing the Aggies to 10-0 and keeping them in position for their first College Football Playoff bid.

Prior to Saturday, SEC teams were 0 and 286 when trailing by 27 or more points since 2004.

South Carolina fell to 3 and 7, dropping its fifth straight game.

The post Nice Try, Troll: Texas DPS Trooper Sent Home After Shady Shoulder Check On South Carolina’s Nyck Harbor, LeBron James Calls It ‘Premeditated’ appeared first on Bossip.

Nice Try, Troll: Texas DPS Trooper Sent Home After Shady Shoulder Check On South Carolina’s Nyck Harbor, LeBron James Calls It ‘Premeditated’ was originally published on bossip.com