Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Ex-Cop Betsy Segui Pleads Guilty To mocking Paralyzed Prisoner

F12: Ex-Connecticut Cop Pleads Guilty To Mistreating Paralyzed Prisoner

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Betsy Segui
Source: New Haven Police Department / NHPD

Police officers have been guilty of all types of violent abuses of power over the years and sadly, this story is yet another disgusting act that has to be added to the list.

According to ABC News, a former Connecticut police officer named Betsy Segui has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for the mistreatment of a paralyzed prisoner named Richard “Randy” Cox while he was handcuffed in the back of a police van back in 2022. Segui admitted to second-degree reckless endangerment and was subsequently given a 60-day suspended sentence as a result of a plea deal. Another officer named Ronald Pressley also pleaded guilty to the same charges and took the same plea deal related to Cox’s abuse.

Cox suffered his injury in the exact same way that Freddie Gray was fatally injured. While being transported in a police van, without a seatbelt, Cox slammed head first into a metal partition when the van’s driver his the brakes.

“I can’t move. I’m going to die like this. Please, please, please help me,” Cox said in the van minutes after the crash, according to police video. He later was found to have broken his neck.

To make matters worse, he was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a firearm but that charge was later dismissed. So, essentially, he was paralyzed for nothing. When Cox arrived at the police station, officers caught on video mocking his paralysis and making jokes.

“You ain’t crack nothing. You just drank too much,”

There were several other officers involved, Oscar Diaz, Jocelyn Lavandier, and Luis Rivera, all turned down their plea deals and opted for a trial. All three stand accused of cruelty to persons and reckless endangerment.

A 60-day suspended sentence is too light for our taste. Police need to be held to high standards and should be prepared to face harsh punishment for violating their oaths, especially if it’s related to harm against civilians.

The post F12: Ex-Connecticut Cop Pleads Guilty To Mistreating Paralyzed Prisoner appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

F12: Ex-Connecticut Cop Pleads Guilty To Mistreating Paralyzed Prisoner was originally published on bossip.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

X - Vine - Photo Illustration
Entertainment

Vine Is Back: diVine Launches With 100,000 Classic Loops Restored

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Candles
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Local

Justin Tucker Reinstated After 10-Game Suspension

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official
Rap Attack

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official

Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Lamar Jackson Expected To Return For Ravens/Dolphins Matchup

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close