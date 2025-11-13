Kayla Nicole Apologizes For ‘Hurtful’ Tweets Swifties Uncovered That Caused Her To Delete X Account: ‘I’m Ashamed That I Ever Thought Or Spoke That Way’

Kayla Nicole has finally spoken out about her past offensive tweets, which comes a week after she deleted her account on X as her old posts were being recirculated.

The influencer took to her Instagram Stories to address her old posts, apologizing for the “hurtful” nature of the things she said previously.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago,” she began. “Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I’m ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way. They were ignorant, hurtful and completely wrong.”

Nicole’s resurfaced posts were from 2010 and 2014 and included the use of homophobic slurs, per People, also referring to people from Mexico and India in derogatory ways.

“The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views,”Kayla continued in her statement. “Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form. I have since deleted those tweets and my X account entirely, because I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate.” She concluded, “I take full responsibility for what I posted, and I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have hurt. My heart, values, and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love, and respect for others. I can’t change the past, but I will continue showing through my actions who I’ve become and what I stand for today.”

This statement from the Pre-Game podcast host comes after she insisted she was not throwing shots at ex Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift with her Halloween costume.

Nicole went on her podcast to talk about her Toni Braxton outfit and the dance routine she posted on her Instagram last month, which had many people convinced it was a jab at her ex-boyfriend’s fiancée. Kayla went viral for recreating Toni Braxton’s”He Wasn’t Man Enough” music video.

Thinking she was shading the couple known by fans as “Tayvis,” Swift’s fans went online to uncover Kayla’s old tweets, which is how all of the offensive ones ended up resurfacing. Still, the model claimed it was solely a tribute to a legend and wasn’t meant to tear down another woman.

“For me, this moment was about celebrating an icon in my culture,” she said on The Pre-Game. “Someone that I have listened to since I was very, very young — whether it was in the car with my mother, whether it was me in high school stealing my mom’s CDs … playing it in my whip on the way to high school.” “Shoutout Toni Braxton,” Nicole continued. “You guys, she commented on my post … and I feel like that in itself, I feel like I won Halloween.”

