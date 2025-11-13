Ray J Declares War: Claims He Can Out-Sing Mario Song-For-Song

Source:

Ray J’s stop at the Quicksilva Morning Show quickly turned into one of the wildest R&B debates of the year when he confidently declared he could go head-to-head with Baltimore’s own Mario in a song-for-song showdown. What started as a lighthearted interview about his new Zeus Network series Love Cabin exploded into a full R&B face-off that had the entire studio hollering.

The moment came after Quicksilvea asked whether Ray J still had interest in music, considering his recent viral moments and heavy focus on streaming and reality television. Instead of dodging the question, Ray J leaned in with bold confidence, saying not only was he still recording, but he was more than ready to go up against Mario “right now.”

Quicksilva and Chey Parker pressed him, listing Mario’s classics like “Let Me Love You,” “Break My Hair,” “How Do I Breathe,” and “Just a Friend.” Ray J fired right back, pairing each with his own lineup, “Wait a Minute,” “Tie Me Down,” “One Wish,” and more, insisting that song-for-song, he could hold his own.

✕

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But Ray J didn’t stop there. He claimed that new music tipped the scales even more in his favor, teasing unreleased tracks from his upcoming Radiation album and asserting that Mario “don’t want to see me right now.” The room erupted as Quicksilva laughed in disbelief, and Chey asked if Ray J was “high or serious,” to which he doubled down again: “I’m 100% serious.”

While acknowledging Mario as a powerhouse vocalist, Ray J argued impact, independence, and cultural moments matter just as much as vocal runs. He even shook on the challenge, declaring that whenever Mario is ready, he’s ready.

By the end, Ray J had turned a routine interview into a viral R&B showdown, setting the stage for a battle fans would definitely pay to see.