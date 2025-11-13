Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Ray J Says He Can Beat Mario in a Song-for-Song R&B Battle

Ray J Declares War: Claims He Can Out-Sing Mario Song-For-Song

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Source:

Ray J’s stop at the Quicksilva Morning Show quickly turned into one of the wildest R&B debates of the year when he confidently declared he could go head-to-head with Baltimore’s own Mario in a song-for-song showdown. What started as a lighthearted interview about his new Zeus Network series Love Cabin exploded into a full R&B face-off that had the entire studio hollering.

The moment came after Quicksilvea asked whether Ray J still had interest in music, considering his recent viral moments and heavy focus on streaming and reality television. Instead of dodging the question, Ray J leaned in with bold confidence, saying not only was he still recording, but he was more than ready to go up against Mario “right now.”

Quicksilva and Chey Parker pressed him, listing Mario’s classics like “Let Me Love You,” “Break My Hair,” “How Do I Breathe,” and “Just a Friend.” Ray J fired right back, pairing each with his own lineup, “Wait a Minute,” “Tie Me Down,” “One Wish,” and more, insisting that song-for-song, he could hold his own.

But Ray J didn’t stop there. He claimed that new music tipped the scales even more in his favor, teasing unreleased tracks from his upcoming Radiation album and asserting that Mario “don’t want to see me right now.” The room erupted as Quicksilva laughed in disbelief, and Chey asked if Ray J was “high or serious,” to which he doubled down again: “I’m 100% serious.”

While acknowledging Mario as a powerhouse vocalist, Ray J argued impact, independence, and cultural moments matter just as much as vocal runs. He even shook on the challenge, declaring that whenever Mario is ready, he’s ready.

By the end, Ray J had turned a routine interview into a viral R&B showdown, setting the stage for a battle fans would definitely pay to see.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
332 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Lamar Jackson Expected To Return For Ravens/Dolphins Matchup

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official
Rap Attack

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close