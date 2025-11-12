Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy’s Trouble, Wendy’s Good News, Billboard’s Top Songwriters

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

It seems Diddy is already making waves at Fort Dix and not in a good way. The music mogul is reportedly in trouble after being caught on an unauthorized three-way phone call, which violates prison rules. During the call, Diddy was allegedly heard discussing arrangements for weekend visits and telling loved ones to bring “200 singles.” His team claims he was just speaking with his lawyer and PR representative about a media statement. However, prison officials have recommended he lose his phone and commissary privileges for 90 days. A new photo showing Diddy with a head full of gray hair is also making the rounds online.

In some much happier news, it’s a good day for Wendy Williams! The former talk show host has officially completed a series of medical tests and the results are in: she does not have frontotemporal dementia. This news supports what Wendy has been saying all along and is a major step forward in her fight to end the long-term guardianship she has been under for the past three years. Her legal team is now preparing to file court documents to request a hearing to terminate the guardianship. We are all rooting for Wendy!

Finally, Billboard is counting down the top songwriters of the 21st century, and the list is sparking some conversation. JAY-Z landed at number 25, a ranking that has some fans raising their eyebrows. The list, which is based on an artist’s Number One hits on the Hot 100 chart, places Kanye West, Fergie, and Jermaine Dupri higher than Hov. This has led to some debate, with many feeling that JAY-Z’s influential albums, like 4:44, prove his impact goes far beyond just chart-topping singles.

