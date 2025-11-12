B.G. Reflects on Hip-Hop, Freedom, And Legacy With AJ Showtime And DJ Twisted

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

Baltimore’s own Rap Attack crew, AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, welcomed hip-hop legend B.G. to 92Q for a raw conversation about his comeback, creativity, and staying authentic in today’s rap game.

After serving more than a decade behind bars, B.G. said the biggest change he’s noticed is how social media transformed the industry. “Back in the day, we had to depend on the label for marketing,” he said. “Now you can connect with your fans directly with just a click.” While he appreciates the access, he admits it’s a double-edged sword. “It can be a gift and a curse,” he added.

On the current state of hip-hop, B.G. compared it to a “bowl of gumbo” full of different flavors and styles, but emphasized the importance of originality. “When I came up, we took pride in being different,” he said. “We didn’t follow trends; we set them.”

The conversation turned heartfelt when B.G. reflected on the late DMX, calling him “different” and praising the energy he brought to every performance.

B.G.’s latest project, Freedom of Speech, comes with personal meaning. “They tried to silence me,” he said. “But I stood on what I believe. I’m just exercising my right to freedom of speech.”

From Cash Money days to a new era, his message remains the same: keep it real and move the crowd. Check out the full interview below: