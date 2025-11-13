Listen Live
Wale Gets Real About Life, Love, and His New Album Everything Is a Lot

Wale Opens Up About His New Album Everything Is A Lot And The Realities Of Today's Music Game

Published on November 13, 2025

Source: Radio One / R1

Baltimore’s 92Q got an exclusive first listen to Wale’s highly anticipated album Everything Is a Lot during a private playback hosted by Chey Parker of The Quicksilva Morning Show. The D.C. native, known for blending poetic lyricism with sharp social commentary, spoke candidly about life, growth, and staying authentic in an era dominated by algorithms and trends.

“I just work every day. Even when I don’t have it, I’m in the studio listening to music, messing with beats, figuring out the direction,” Wale said.

The rapper, now signed to a new label, reflected on how the industry has evolved. “There’s less human emotion,” he admitted. “Everything’s curated by algorithms. We’re missing out on real music moments.” Still, he’s stayed true to his sound, resisting pressure to chase viral trends. “My career was never about relationships or that one big record. I just do what I do and hope for the best.”

The new album, dropping Friday, showcases Wale’s signature vulnerability, balancing frustration with joy, wisdom, and growth. “I want people to feel seen,” he said. “This isn’t about stunting or bragging. It’s real life, the good, bad, pretty, and ugly.”

When it comes to love, Wale laughed that listeners shouldn’t expect advice from this project. “Everybody’s different. It’s give and take,” he said. The artist also discussed friendship, admitting he’s grown more guarded over time but still values genuine connections. Wale closed by encouraging Black men to embrace vulnerability. “At some point, you have to be. If you’re not, nobody can really get through to you.”

Check out the full interview below:

