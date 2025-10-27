Listen Live
Delta to launch nonstop flights from Atlanta to Saudi Arabia

Published on October 27, 2025

FAA Reduces Flights During Shutdown
Bill Clark

Delta Air Lines has announced that beginning in October 2026, they will inaugurate nonstop service between Hartsfield‑Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
This will mark their first direct route to Saudi Arabia and a significant expansion of their global network. This is pretty big news as the route will operate three times weekly on the airline’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft and the flight distance is over 7,000 miles, making it one of Delta’s longest nonstop routes. Cabin offerings will span four classes: Delta One (lie-flat business seats with premium amenities), Premium Select, Comfort+, and the Main Cabin.

USA Today reports,

“We welcome Delta to Riyadh and look forward to the opportunities this service will create for travelers worldwide,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism. “Delta’s new nonstop flights between Atlanta and Riyadh mark a significant milestone in strengthening global connectivity between our nations and will open new doors for tourism and cultural exchange while driving business and innovation.”

