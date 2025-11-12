Listen Live
Baltimore Police Officer Indicted After Viral Video

Published on November 12, 2025

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Police officer has officially indicted after he was seen in a viral video chasing a person with a police cruiser in late October.

State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced Wednesday that the officer Robert A. Parks is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless driving and misconduct in office. If he is found guilty of all charges, Parks could face a maximum prison sentence of 65 years.

Officer Parks was suspended without pay on Tuesday after he was seen in a video driving aggressively in a marked police vehicle through Baltimore’s Park Heights neighborhood, nearly running someone over. He has been with the Baltimore Police Department since 2020.

“The charges brought forward in this indictment reflect the seriousness and dangerous nature of the actions we all witnessed in the viral video of Officer Parks driving his vehicle directly at a civilian while on duty,” Bates said. 

