Listen Live
Close
News

Chi Ossé Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Chi Ossé is the son of late attorney and broadcaster Reggie Ossé, and is currently a New York city councilman.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, the son of late broadcaster, pioneering podcaster and attorney Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, is currently a New York city councilman who is aiming his efforts to challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for the incumbent’s congressional seat. However, it appears that Chi Ossé’s political ambitions are clashing with those of New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani.

As reported by the New York Times, it appears that Chi Ossé, 27, is politically aligned with Mamdani. The young councilman’s desire to take on the top Democrat in the House of Representatives presents an issue of concern for the incoming mayor. Thus far, Mamdani has not thrown his support behind Ossé, who is aware that top Democratic Party officials are expressing “concern” regarding the front-facing individuals on that side of the aisle.

The outlet says that Mamdani has tried suggesting Ossé take another path and not run against the popular Jeffries, signaling possible fracturing within the party ranks on how to best move forward with the mayor-elect’s political aims and agendas. Jeffries, who presides over the Eighth congressional district, has held the seat for over 11 years. Jeffries is also the House Minority Leader and a fierce opponent of President Donald Trump’s policies.

The Times also shared that Ossé’s stance moved Mamdani’s team to not invite the councilman to an election night watch party, according to sources, despite campaigning for Mamdani. Should Chi Ossé move forward with his plans to challenge Jeffries, it has the potential to spark a tense race in the upcoming primary vote in June 2026.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
332 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Mervo vs. Dunbar Football Game Canceled After Fights Break Out In The Stands

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close