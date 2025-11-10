Listen Live
Lil Uzi Vert Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed & JT Deletes X Account

Lil Uzi Vert Harassment Lawsuit Officially Dismissed As His City Girl Girlfriend JT Deletes Her X Account

Uzi’s lawsuit has been dismissed, while his girlfriend has decided to exit X--at least for now.

Published on November 10, 2025

It’s been a whirlwind week for Lil Uzi Vert and JT, but it looks like one major headline might finally be cooling off. A harassment lawsuit against Uzi’s has been dismissed, amid his City Girl girlfriend deactivating her X account.

Lil Uzi Vert and JT at the 2021 BET Awards
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

According to Complex, the former assistant who accused Lil Uzi Vert of harassment and labor violations has officially dismissed her lawsuit. Filed in October 2025, the suit claimed the Philly rapper (born Symere Bysil Woods) subjected her to “unwelcome sexual advances,” extreme work hours, and unpaid expenses. Meanwhile, she was allegedly expected to assist both Uzi and his girlfriend and rapper JT, without additional pay. Roc Nation was also listed as a co-defendant in the filing.

Hollywood Unlocked reports that the former assistant accused Uzi of sending explicit text messages and maintaining a “hostile and inappropriate” work environment. She also alleged she worked exhausting 12-to-39-hour shifts while touring and footing her own work expenses.

On Nov. 6, the plaintiff’s attorney filed a request to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled later, but for now, Uzi and Roc Nation are off the hook.

But as the legal dust settles, attention has shifted to JT, who recently deleted her X (formerly Twitter) account. The move came just as the lawsuit updates broke and after the City Girls alum’s recent online back-and-forth with Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy. According to HotNewHipHop, JT’s account deactivation followed mounting backlash from fans amid the legal headlines and social media drama.

While there’s no official confirmation that JT’s social media exit was related to Uzi’s case, the timing definitely raised eyebrows. Between online feuds, dropped singles, and legal stress, the Florida rapper may just be hitting pause for some peace.

Whether it’s a coincidence or cleanup mode, Uzi and JT have been through the media wringer this week. And with the lawsuit dismissed (for now), we are wondering if the couple can finally enjoy some quiet or if round two is still on the way.

The post Lil Uzi Vert Harassment Lawsuit Officially Dismissed As His City Girl Girlfriend JT Deletes Her X Account appeared first on Bossip.

Lil Uzi Vert Harassment Lawsuit Officially Dismissed As His City Girl Girlfriend JT Deletes Her X Account was originally published on bossip.com

