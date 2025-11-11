Listen Live
Close
Local

Buy Black Tuesday [11-11-2025]

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Buy Black B'More
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Plank Owner Pizza Bar 

Business Description: “Plank Owner Pizza Quality food for a quality way of life!”

Business Website: (@plankownerpizza) – Instagram

Codetta Bake Shop

Business Description: “Codetta Bake Shop – for a sweet finish!”

Business Website: https://www.codettabakeshop.com/

Hiatus Cheesecake

Business Description: “Hiatus – Escape with every bite.”

Business Website: https://hiatuscheesecake.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

SEE ALSO

Buy Black Tuesday [11-11-2025] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
332 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Mervo vs. Dunbar Football Game Canceled After Fights Break Out In The Stands

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County

Local

Belair-Edison Food Depot To Close, Leaving Northeast Residents Concerned About Access To Groceries

Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close