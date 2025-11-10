Listen Live
Local

Cold Front To Bring Snow, Wind, And Freeze Alerts Across Maryland

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
High angle view of city buildings against sky,Baltimore,Maryland,United States,USA
Source: Snehansu Roy / 500px / Getty

Baltimore is bracing for a dramatic weather shift this week as temperatures swing from unseasonably warm to winter-like chills, according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

By Tuesday, lows could tumble into the upper 20s and mid-40s, marking the coldest stretch of the season so far.

In western Maryland’s Alleghenies, one to three inches of snow could fall Monday into Monday night. Wind chills will dip into the teens as gusty conditions settle in, prompting freeze watches across portions of Maryland and Virginia.

On the water, Gale Watches are in effect as winds over the Potomac River and southern Chesapeake Bay could intensify Monday night into Tuesday, creating dangerous conditions for boaters. Meanwhile, dry and windy weather could raise fire concerns across the region, despite recent rain.

While high tides in areas like Annapolis and Straits Point could reach action levels, major coastal flooding isn’t expected. The brisk northerly winds following the front will help keep water levels in check — a classic example of Maryland’s unpredictable fall weather keeping residents on alert.

SEE ALSO

Cold Front To Bring Snow, Wind, And Freeze Alerts Across Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County

White House with ominous clouds
332 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Mervo vs. Dunbar Football Game Canceled After Fights Break Out In The Stands

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Governor Moore Releases $62 Million To Protect Maryland SNAP Benefits

25 Items
Celebrity

No Tricks, All Treats! Frighteningly FINE Celebs Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Local

Belair-Edison Food Depot To Close, Leaving Northeast Residents Concerned About Access To Groceries

Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close