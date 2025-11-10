Listen Live
Local

BWI Travelers Faces Major Flight Disruptions To Start The Week

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Southwest Airlines Canceled Flights
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

More than 30 flights were canceled at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday as the ongoing federal government shutdown continues to strain the nation’s air travel system. According to FlightAware, several other flights faced significant delays, adding to frustrations for passengers across the region.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order last week directing airlines to reduce flight schedules nationwide because of widespread staffing shortages among air traffic controllers. Many of those employees have been working without pay since the shutdown began, causing fatigue and increased absences across control towers.

The flight reductions first took effect on Friday, cutting about four percent of scheduled flights. That figure is expected to climb to 10 percent by this Friday as the FAA’s order expands to 40 major U.S. airports, including BWI, Ronald Reagan Washington National, and Washington Dulles International.

Airport officials are warning travelers to expect longer lines, limited staffing, and additional disruptions in the coming days. Passengers are urged to monitor their flight status closely and arrive early for check-in and security screening.

Transportation leaders say they’re working to minimize the impact on travelers.

SEE ALSO

BWI Travelers Faces Major Flight Disruptions To Start The Week was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County

White House with ominous clouds
332 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Mervo vs. Dunbar Football Game Canceled After Fights Break Out In The Stands

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Governor Moore Releases $62 Million To Protect Maryland SNAP Benefits

25 Items
Celebrity

No Tricks, All Treats! Frighteningly FINE Celebs Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Local

Belair-Edison Food Depot To Close, Leaving Northeast Residents Concerned About Access To Groceries

Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close