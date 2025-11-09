Diddy’s Rep Calls Prison Alcohol Rumor “Completely False”

Sean “Diddy” Combs is pushing back on fresh headlines out of Fort Dix.

After a TMZ report claimed the music mogul was caught with homemade alcohol at the New Jersey correctional facility, a statement posted to Diddy’s official X account called the story “completely false.”

“The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false,” the statement read. “His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.”

TMZ had alleged that Diddy was found with a drink made from Fanta, sugar, and apples, and that officials had considered moving him to another unit before reversing the decision. But Diddy’s team says the claims don’t line up with reality.

His family spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told the outlet that Combs is still settling into his first week at Fort Dix and concentrating on personal growth.

“As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories,” Engelmayer said. “We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt and the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose.”

The rumors surfaced just months after Diddy told a judge he was sober for the first time in 25 years, adding that he wanted to use his time in custody to continue his recovery. His legal team even requested placement at Fort Dix to help with rehabilitation and family visitation.

Meanwhile, reports say the Bad Boy founder has already started his first prison job, handling laundry duties for other inmates.

For now, Diddy’s message is clear: he’s focused on doing the work, not feeding the rumors.