‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive Clip: Trina Assures ‘Living Legend’ Toni Braxton That She Can Pull Off Her Show

Trina is affirming her living legend sister on the latest episode of The Braxtons, and BOSSIP‘s got an exclusive clip.

Source: Courtesy / We TV

On tonight’s new episode premiering at 8 p.m. ET/PT on We TV and ALLBLK, we see a nervous Toni Braxton venting to her sister about her upcoming show. The songstress had less than 24 hours to prepare for her performance, so she’s on edge.

Toni explains that after several of her team members were involved in that terrible car accident that took Angie Stone’s life, she’s short-staffed.

Source: Courtesy / We TV

“I can’t deny, I’m a little stressed,” admits Toni.

Trina assures her that she has nothing to worry about, considering her legendary status and multiple Grammys.

Source: Courtesy / We TV

“You’re the living legend Toni Braxton!” says Trina. “You have 829 Grammys!”

“I didn’t get to do a rehearsal, rehearsal,” Toni tells Trina while noting that she only has four dancers and zero backup singers.

Trina jokingly suggests that she should join her onstage, before telling Toni that their sister Towanda won’t make the concert.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of The Braxtons premieres today, November 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on We TV and ALLBLK

About The Braxtons

The Braxton family is back! After much anticipation and a sneak peek that was released earlier this summer, the official trailer for the sophomore season of their hit reality series has been released. The series is set to premiere on October 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET on We TV and will stream on ALLBLK and AMC+. With weddings, career wins, deep rifts, and real healing, The Braxtons return to prove no one does drama, heart, and legacy like they do…bigger, bolder and realer than ever. In season 2, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn reunite with hopes of healing after tragedy, but life throws more curveballs than ever before. While Towanda plans the wedding of her dreams, the family is rocked by medical emergencies, explosive emotional confrontations, and the fallout from a public scandal that threatens to divide them for good. Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary and Michelle Kongkasuwan (all for Blink49 Studios) and Datari Turner executive produce The Braxtons alongside Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy (SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted) executive produces for WeTV. A top cable original on Friday nights, The Braxtons season 1 became WeTV’s most-watched Season 1 original series upon its debut and ranked #2 amongst Black audiences ages 25-54. We all know that it’s never a dull moment when the Braxton family comes together and this season promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

The post ‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive Clip: Trina Assures ‘Living Legend’ Toni Braxton That She Can Pull Off Her Show appeared first on Bossip.

‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive Clip: Trina Assures ‘Living Legend’ Toni Braxton That She Can Pull Off Her Show was originally published on bossip.com