Listen Live
Local

D.C. Ranked Worst Place to Start a Family

A new study ranks Washington, D.C. as the worst place to start a family, citing high costs, safety, and education challenges.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

A new study is stirring up conversation across the DMV, and the findings might surprise you. According to the report, Washington, D.C. has been ranked as the worst place in the entire country to start a family. This conclusion is likely to be met with disagreement from many residents who love and cherish the District as their home.

The study points to several key factors for its low ranking, including the high cost of living, which continues to be a major hurdle for many households. Beyond finances, the report also cites ongoing safety concerns and challenges within the education system as significant drawbacks for those looking to raise children in the city. The study also touches on broader national trends, such as a record-low U.S. fertility rate and a shift in family planning, with many people waiting longer to get married and have kids due to financial pressures. The high cost of childcare is another major factor mentioned.

While the study highlights some of the real challenges facing families in D.C., it’s important to remember that data doesn’t always tell the whole story. The DMV is a vibrant, culturally rich area with strong communities and countless opportunities. Many residents would argue that despite the concerns raised, it remains a beautiful place to build a life and raise a family. This report serves as a reminder to stay proactive about your family’s future, including taking advantage of current healthcare benefits before potential changes and rising costs in the new year.

SEE ALSO

D.C. Ranked Worst Place to Start a Family was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County

White House with ominous clouds
332 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Mervo vs. Dunbar Football Game Canceled After Fights Break Out In The Stands

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Waterfront Cityscape with Boats and Reflections,United States,USA
Local

Body Recovered From Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday Morning

Local

Governor Moore Releases $62 Million To Protect Maryland SNAP Benefits

Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close