Amazon’s $25 Thanksgiving Dinner: Turkey & Sides for Five

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

This Thanksgiving, putting a holiday feast on the table is getting a little easier, thanks to some friendly competition between major retailers. Amazon has just announced its own budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal, offering a complete dinner for five people for just $25. This is great news for families, especially with the continued uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits for millions of Americans.

Launching on November 12th and running through November 27th, the Amazon deal includes an eight-pound Butterball frozen turkey along with classic home-style side dishes like mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, gravy, and crescent rolls. Everything you need for a traditional holiday meal can be delivered right to your door, ready to heat and serve.

Amazon joins other major retailers in offering affordable holiday meal options. Walmart is providing a Thanksgiving meal basket with over 20 items designed to feed 20 people for $40. Aldi has a similar offer with 21 products for the same price. Not to be outdone, Target also announced its annual holiday pricing, featuring a $20 Thanksgiving meal (before tax) that can feed a family of four.

It’s encouraging to see these companies competing to lower prices and help families celebrate the holiday without breaking the bank. At a time when many are feeling financial pressure, these deals provide a welcome relief, ensuring more people can enjoy a well-deserved feast with their loved ones.

