Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Shannon Thornton is a huge Whitney Houston fan. For the EBONY Power 100 gala, she wanted to go for a 90s glam and tribute the late icon. “I remember growing up seeing her in one of these dresses and realizing recently they were all made by Marc Bouwer,” she said as she dazzled the camera in the archival chocolate ruched halter dress. “He was kind enough to lend me one tonight,” she added.

Thornton allowed HelloBeautiful cameras to capture her look as she got ready for the special night. In a carousel on Instagram she explained further, “An ode to ‘90s glamour last night at the EBONY Power 100 Gala. Wearing vintage @marcbouwer from 1996. He’s made several versions of this dress for Whitney Houston. So grateful he let me wear one of them on this special night.”

The screen queen has a lot to celebrate, she is the star of Tyler Perry’s latest rom-com, Finding Joy. “It’s about a girl who is a hopeless romantic and she gets an invite from someone she’s really fond of to go Colorado and things just go awry.”

With a gorgeous face, radiant brown skin and captivating eyes, she doesn’t need much to enhance her beauty. But if she had to choose between makeup or hair she said, “I love a good beat, so I would have to say bad hair day.” Thornton also revealed she can’t live without mascara. And dropped an interesting manifestation we would never guess. “I would love to work with Al Pacino, I’m a huge fan. I’m reading his memoir Sunny Boy, I’m manifesting that.”

Watch it, below.

Catch “Finding Joy, on November 5 on Prime.

GRWM: Shannon Thornton Tributes Whitney Houston In Archival Marc Bouwer Gown At Ebony Power 100 Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com