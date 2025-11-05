Belair-Edison Food Depot To Close, Leaving Northeast Residents Concerned About Access To Groceries

Listen Live
Belair-Edison Food Depot to Close In January

Published on November 5, 2025

Store Closed - Red rubber stamp on blank background
Source: bgblue / Getty

A longtime grocery store in Northeast Baltimore is preparing to close its doors early next year, leaving residents in the Belair-Edison community worried about losing a key food source.

The Food Depot, located in the Belair Edison Shopping Center, will not renew its lease, which ends on January 30, 2026. The decision impacts roughly 80 employees who were notified of the closure on October 30.

Rick Rodgers, CEO of B Green & Co., which owns the store, said rising operational costs and declining SNAP benefits have made the business unsustainable. “The city is a challenging place to do business,” Rodgers said. “If they’re going to keep grocers, they’re going to have to do more than they’re doing.”

For many residents, the loss will deepen what’s already considered a food desert.

Rodgers said the company tried to sell the store but found no buyer. He added that declining SNAP benefit amounts since the pandemic hurt sales, with more than half of the store’s business tied to those benefits.

City officials said they are working with the business and potential new operators to maintain grocery access. Mayor Brandon Scott’s office called the closure “another disastrous consequence” of federal SNAP cuts, reaffirming the city’s commitment to programs like B’More Fresh.

Councilman Antonio Glover said efforts are underway to attract new grocers. “We’ll do everything in our power to keep a grocery store in that area,” he said.

