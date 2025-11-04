Listen Live
10 Facts You Didn't Know About Dick Cheney

Published on November 4, 2025

Dick Cheney, one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents of US history, dies
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Dick Cheney, one of the most influential and controversial figures in modern American politics, is best known for his tenure as Vice President under George W. Bush.

While his political career and policy decisions have been widely discussed, there are many intriguing and lesser-known details about his life that often go unnoticed.

From his early career beginnings to surprising personal hobbies, here are 10 fun facts you probably didn’t know about Dick Cheney.

1. College Dropout Turned Academic Success

Cheney initially dropped out of Yale University but later earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in political science from the University of Wyoming.

2. Youngest White House Chief of Staff

At just 34 years old, Cheney became the youngest White House Chief of Staff in U.S. history, serving under President Gerald Ford.

Dick Cheney, one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents of US history, dies
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

3. Heart Health Challenges

Cheney has faced significant heart health issues, including five heart attacks, the first of which occurred at age 37. He later underwent a heart transplant in 2012.

4. Started in the Nixon Administration

Before becoming a household name, Cheney worked in the Office of Economic Opportunity during the Nixon administration, marking the start of his political career.

5. Hunting Incident Controversy

In 2006, Cheney accidentally shot a friend, Harry Whittington, during a quail hunting trip in Texas. The incident became a major media story.

ISRAEL-US-CHENEY-BARAK
Source: SVEN NACKSTRAND / Getty

6. Halliburton CEO

Before serving as Vice President, Cheney was the CEO of Halliburton, a multinational energy company, from 1995 to 2000.

7. Draft Deferments During Vietnam War

Cheney received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War, citing academic and family reasons.

8. Authored a Memoir

Cheney wrote a memoir titled In My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir, offering insights into his life and political career.

9. Longest-Serving Defense Secretary

Cheney served as Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush and oversaw Operation Desert Storm, making him one of the longest-serving Defense Secretaries in U.S. history.

Dick Cheney and George W. Bush
Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

10. Passionate Fly Fisherman

In his downtime, Cheney enjoys fly fishing, a hobby he’s pursued for decades, often in the rivers of Wyoming and Montana.

10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Dick Cheney was originally published on wibc.com

