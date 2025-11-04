Source: Boston Globe / Getty

10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Dick Cheney

Dick Cheney, one of the most influential and controversial figures in modern American politics, is best known for his tenure as Vice President under George W. Bush.

While his political career and policy decisions have been widely discussed, there are many intriguing and lesser-known details about his life that often go unnoticed.

From his early career beginnings to surprising personal hobbies, here are 10 fun facts you probably didn’t know about Dick Cheney.