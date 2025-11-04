Listen Live
Local

Governor Moore Releases $62 Million To Protect Maryland SNAP Benefits

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Maryland Gov. Moore And Utah Gov. Cox Speak At National Press Club On Bipartisanship
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has released $62 million in state funds to guarantee residents receive their full November SNAP benefits, his office announced Monday.

The move follows rulings from two federal judges who ordered the federal government to continue providing SNAP aid nationwide after the U.S. Department of Agriculture claimed it lacked authority to use contingency funds to maintain payments. Both judges rejected that argument, paving the way for states like Maryland to intervene.

“One of the first and most basic priorities of governing is to ensure that families do not go hungry,” Moore said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our people in these difficult times. But no state can fill the enormous gap created by Donald Trump and his administration. It’s time for the federal government to do its job and fully fund food assistance.”

Initially, Moore had been reluctant to use state money for SNAP, citing that Maryland was reimbursed for similar federal program costs during previous government shutdowns. However, he noted that President Trump’s administration offered “zero assurance” of reimbursement this time, calling it part of “targeted attacks on Democratic priorities.”

Last week, the governor declared a state of emergency while visiting a food bank in Anne Arundel County, where he announced $10 million in state support for food banks and partner organizations.

The newly released $62 million supplements that earlier allocation, with both funding sources coming from Maryland’s Fiscal Responsibility Fund. Together, the investments aim to ensure no Maryland family goes hungry amid ongoing federal uncertainty.

SEE ALSO

Governor Moore Releases $62 Million To Protect Maryland SNAP Benefits was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

White House with ominous clouds
320 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Governor Wes Moore
Persia's Picks

Gov. Moore Declares State of Emergency

Waterfront Cityscape with Boats and Reflections,United States,USA
Local

Body Recovered From Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday Morning

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Philadelphia Exteriors And Landmarks
Local

Geno’s Steaks Bringing Philly Cheesesteaks To Baltimore In 2026

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close