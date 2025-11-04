Listen Live
Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County

Published on November 4, 2025

Retro Roller Skates at Skating Rink
Source: Angela Henson Dome / Getty

After nearly five decades of fun, family memories, and classic roller-skating nights, Skateland Putty Hill is officially closing its doors.

The beloved Nottingham skating rink announced Friday that it will shut down after 48 years of serving the Baltimore County community. Known for its skate lessons, private parties, and lively open skate sessions, Skateland has been a local favorite for generations, welcoming everyone from first-time skaters to lifelong enthusiasts.

In a Facebook post shared on October 31, Skateland revealed that the decision wasn’t theirs. The post stated that the rink’s landlord had given notice that the business’s lease would be terminated within 45 days.

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of emotion from the community, with many longtime patrons sharing fond memories of birthday parties, school trips, and weekend hangouts spent under the glow of Skateland’s disco lights.

While the owners haven’t announced what’s next, their message to fans was filled with gratitude for the decades of support and love that have made Skateland Putty Hill a staple of Baltimore County recreation

Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

