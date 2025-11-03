When Nicki Minaj Gets Political: What Her Trump Shoutout Really Says

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Is Nicki Minaj a supporter of President Donald Trump? It’s the question on many fans’ minds after her recent show of support for the 79-year-old Republican.

What Did Nicki Minaj Say?

On Nov. 1, the rapper took to X to thank Trump after he vowed to protect Christianity from becoming “an existential threat” in Nigeria. The president claimed that thousands of Christians across the country were being slaughtered for their beliefs by “Radical Islamists.” He also declared that Nigeria would be placed on the Country of Particular Concern list due to the issue.

Nicki said she felt a “deep sense of gratitude” reading the president’s message, adding that it made her thankful to live in a country where she could “freely worship god.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper continued, “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice.”

The mother of one praised Trump, adding, “Thank you to the President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

What Is a Country of Particular Concern?

According to the U.S. Department of State’s website, under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998, the president is required to annually review the status of religious freedom in every country and designate it as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) if any government has engaged in or tolerated “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”

The law defines such violations as “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom,” including acts of torture, prolonged detention without charges, or forced disappearance. Trump believes that such acts are going on throughout the West African country. In addition to the message posted by Nicki Minaj, Trump shared a follow-up post on his Truth Social account, warning that if the Nigerian government continued allowing the killing of Christians, the U.S. would stop aid and could enter the country “guns-a-blazing” to “wipe out the Islamic terrorists.”

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet,” Trump added.

Fans react to Minaj’s post.

Nicki Minaj has not explicitly endorsed Donald Trump, but some fans were quick to express disappointment at seeing the “Beam Me Up Scottie” rapper appearing to align herself with the MAGA leader’s political stance.

One user wrote, “Sit this one out, please; you have no idea about the intricacies of Nigerian national politics. In Nigeria, we have families where one parent is Christian and the other Muslim, so stay out of our national politics because when Nigerians are caught up in endless killings, you’re safe in your own space.”

Another user commented, “1. I don’t think you are a Christian 2. You are not in Nigeria, so don’t base your opinions on what you know nothing about. 3. Make sure you are not biased, when you claim to stand for justice…”

A third wrote bluntly, “This ain’t it, Nicki.”

Notably, just two days before thanking the president, Nicki Minaj retweeted a video of Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, dancing to her hit song “Beez in the Trap” on X.

In 2020, the “Starships” hitmaker criticized Trump’s handling of immigrant families during an interview with Rolling Stone, though she added that she found the president “funny” during his time on Celebrity Apprentice.

“I’m not gonna jump on the Donald Trump bandwagon. I don’t like that. I get that a lot of people don’t like him for obvious reasons. But what stuck with me was the children being taken away from their parents when they came into this country,” she shared at the time.

“That really bothered me because I was one of those immigrant children coming to America to flee poverty,” she continued. “And I couldn’t imagine a little child going through all of that, trying to get to another country because they didn’t have money in their country, or whether you’re fleeing from war … and then being taken away from the one person that makes you feel comfortable.”

She added, “That is what really raised my eyebrows. That is what made me go, ‘Something about this doesn’t sit right in my spirit.’ But! On Celebrity Apprentice, I think he was funny as hell.”

What do you think? Do you think Nicki Minaj is walking toward the red side?

