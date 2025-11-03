‘Tank’ Davis vs. Jake Paul Fight in Jeopardy After New Civil Lawsuit

The boxing world’s latest spectacle might not make it to the ring.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is facing new legal trouble after being hit with a civil lawsuit alleging assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment, casting serious doubt on his upcoming exhibition fight with Jake Paul.

According to court documents filed in Miami-Dade County, Davis’s former girlfriend Courtney Rossel accuses the undefeated boxer of attacking her at the Miami gentlemen’s club where she worked as a VIP cocktail server. The lawsuit claims Davis dragged her through a stairwell and parking garage, threatened her life, and physically assaulted her multiple times during their relationship. Rossel says she’s now living in fear, coping with PTSD and anxiety.

Now, his November 14 matchup against Paul is on hold as Most Valuable Promotions, the company co-founded by Paul, launches an internal review.

“We unequivocally condemn any form of violence and are committed to handling this matter with diligence and respect for all involved,” the promotion said in a statement to Sports Illustrated.

Paul’s camp has already begun exploring backup options, with reports linking potential bouts against Ryan Garcia, Anthony Joshua, and Terence Crawford. Garcia, who boasts over 12 million Instagram followers, is viewed as the most marketable replacement, but a deal remains unlikely given his pending negotiations for a major 2026 fight.

For now, fans are left waiting to see whether Davis’s legal fight outside the ring ends up canceling one of the sport’s most talked-about showdowns inside it.