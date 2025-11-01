Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt: New Music, Diddy’s Lawsuit, Kevin Hart’s Tubi Deal

Wale and Brent Faiyaz drop new tracks, Diddy faces another lawsuit, and Kevin Hart partners with Tubi for creators.

Published on November 1, 2025

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

New Music Friday came through with some major treats for our playlists. DMV artists are showing out, with Wale dropping his highly anticipated new track “City on Fire” featuring Odile, and the toxic king himself, Brent Faiyaz, blessing us with a new record called “Have To.” In surprise drops, Offset released his second album of the year, and word is he might be throwing a few jabs at his soon-to-be ex-wife, Cardi B. Kodak Black also came through with a star-studded project full of unexpected collaborations.

The legal troubles for Diddy are piling up. As he officially begins his 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, he’s been hit with another lawsuit. An amended civil suit has been served by a fashion designer, reviving allegations from 2016 involving an incident on a 17th-floor balcony. The lawsuit also names several of Diddy’s corporate entities, including Bad Boy. Starting a prison sentence with a new lawsuit on your plate is a tough look.

On a much more positive note, Kevin Hart is making major moves to empower the next wave of filmmakers. His Hartbeat production company has inked a deal with Tubi to spotlight films led by digital creators. The new “Tubi for Creators” initiative will roll out an exclusive slate of films through 2026. The partnership is already working with creators like DC Young Fly and DC’s own Chico Bean. This is a huge opportunity for emerging talent to bring their bold ideas to a massive streaming audience. We love to see creatives getting a platform to shine.

