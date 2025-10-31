Listen Live
A$AP Rocky Pays Tribute to Rihanna with New Perfect Magazine Cover

Published on October 31, 2025

BELGIUM-CINEMA
Source: NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / Getty

A$AP Rocky just dropped one of his most talked-about fashion moments yet — covering Perfect Magazine in a stunning photoshoot that pays homage to Rihanna’s legendary cover from last year.


Both covers were shot by world-renowned photographer Rafael Pavarotti, known for his bold use of color and powerful celebration of Black identity in fashion. Rocky’s shoot channels that same energy — clean, confident, and creative — while still carrying his own signature swagger.


Rocky and Rihanna, who have become one of music’s most influential power couples, continue to blend hip-hop, high fashion, and artistry like no one else in the game. This latest cover feels like more than a shoot — it’s a full-circle cultural moment connecting love, legacy, and style.


The creative callback to Rihanna’s 2024 cover


Rafael Pavarotti’s artistic direction


Rocky’s effortless blend of luxury and street


Check out the shots from Perfect Magazine below and who do you think wore it best?

A$AP Rocky Pays Tribute to Rihanna with New Perfect Magazine Cover was originally published on hot1009.com

