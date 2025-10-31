Listen Live
Entertainment

Black Twitter Shares Why They Hate "Black Halloween"

Black Twitter Shares Why They Hate “Black Halloween”

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Halloween in London
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Leave it up to our kinfolk on social media to make Halloween funnier than it already is.

Between the candy sales, the creative costumes, and the other shenanigans that come this time of the year, social media has exploded with a new trend. “I Hate Black Halloween…” has been bubbling for the past few days, complete with some of the most hilarious costume ideas we have seen!

If Black Twitter (or is it “Xitter”) doesn’t do anything else, we will definitely pick the right time to be unserious.

Check out some of the brouhaha below!

Black Twitter Shares Why They Hate “Black Halloween” was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

White House with ominous clouds
320 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Carmelo Anthony Brings His Story Home With Interactive ‘House of Melo’ Exhibit In Baltimore

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Governor Wes Moore
Persia's Picks

Gov. Moore Declares State of Emergency

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Philadelphia Exteriors And Landmarks
Local

Geno’s Steaks Bringing Philly Cheesesteaks To Baltimore In 2026

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close