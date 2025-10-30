Listen Live
Entertainment

Diva's Daily Dirt: Drake’s Appeal, Durk’s Legal Battle, BMF Canceled

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake’s Appeal, Durk’s Legal Battle, BMF Canceled

Drake appeals lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics, Lil Durk fights anonymous jury request, and Starz cancels BMF after four seasons.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The drama between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is far from over. Although a court previously dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over the track “Not Like Us,” Drake has officially filed an appeal. His legal team is working to reverse the ruling where a judge stated he could not sue over the song’s “certified pedophile” lyric. Drake’s lawyers argue that millions of fans took the claim literally. This legal move could prolong the dispute for another year, just when everyone thought the beef was finally settled.

In other legal news, Lil Durk is pushing back against a federal request in his high-profile murder-for-hire case. Prosecutors want to keep the jurors anonymous, citing potential threats due to Durk’s fame and the violent nature of the charges. However, Durk’s attorneys argue that an anonymous jury is unnecessary and would undercut the fairness and transparency of the trial. They claim it could unfairly influence the jury before the case even begins.

And in news that has fans buzzing, Starz has officially canceled the hit series BMF after four successful seasons. The show, which chronicles the story of the Black Mafia Family, will not return, leaving many viewers with unanswered questions. With the real-life Big Meech now home, fans were hoping to see the rest of the family’s story play out on screen. The cancellation leaves the show’s storyline ending in Mexico, and many are sad to see the popular series come to a close.

SEE ALSO

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake’s Appeal, Durk’s Legal Battle, BMF Canceled was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
320 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Carmelo Anthony Brings His Story Home With Interactive ‘House of Melo’ Exhibit In Baltimore

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Governor Wes Moore
Persia's Picks

Gov. Moore Declares State of Emergency

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

iOne Local | Brandy and Monica Contest- WERQ | 2025-10-17
Contests

Win Tickets For You & Your Friends To See Brandy & Monica!

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat
187 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close