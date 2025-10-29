Baltimore Braces For Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, And Possible Coastal Flooding

Source: R1 / R1

Baltimore residents should prepare for an active stretch of weather over the next several days, as a powerful storm system brings heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for tidal flooding. According to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office, a surge in moisture combined with an approaching low-pressure system will bring widespread rain overnight into Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s for those positioned ahead of the cold front.

Light showers and cloudy skies were observed across the area throughout Wednesday, but forecasters say conditions will intensify tonight as stronger moisture moves in. The heaviest rainfall is expected overnight, with periods of moderate to locally heavy rain. While severe thunderstorms are not expected to be widespread, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of severe weather for areas along the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday, where isolated thunderstorms could develop.

By Thursday night into Friday, precipitation will begin to taper off across central Maryland, shifting toward the higher elevations of the Alleghenies. In those areas, colder air may cause rain to briefly change to snow at the highest peaks. As a secondary front moves in early Friday, strong winds will become the main concern. Wind gusts across the Baltimore metro area could range from 25 to 40 mph, with higher gusts possible in elevated terrain.

Marine and aviation sectors will also feel the impact, with Small Craft Advisories already in effect and gusty conditions expected to continue into Saturday. Coastal communities are advised to watch for minor to moderate tidal flooding. Northeasterly winds will continue to elevate water levels through Thursday, but a shift to strong westerly winds by Friday is expected to quickly lower tides.

The National Weather Service urges residents to stay alert and monitor updates as conditions evolve.

