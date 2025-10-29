Listen Live
DJ Trigga Stranded In Jamaica As Hurricane Melissa Shuts Down Airports

Published on October 29, 2025

Baltimore is sending prayers and support to the island of Jamaica. DJ Trigga called and checked in with The Quicksilva Morning show from Jamaica where he is currently stranded due to the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Melissa. The Category 4 storm has forced the complete shutdown of all Jamaican airports, leaving no flights in or out of the country and hundreds of travelers sheltered in place.

Speaking with 92Q this morning, DJ Trigga assured listeners that he is safe but described widespread flooding and destruction, with homes and businesses “destroyed everything” in their path as the storm shifted unexpectedly toward western Jamaica near Montego Bay.

“Everybody got flooded out. We were fortunate enough to figure out how to manage the water, but some people lost everything,” Trigger said.

Although major resorts are still standing, he emphasized that communities outside tourist areas are facing heartbreaking damage with limited shelter and resources. Trigga also confirmed that this is not an airline issue, the airports themselves are closed under government order as officials assess damage and safety risks. No reopening timeline has been announced.

