DDD: Jay-Z’s Win, Halle & DDG, Cardi’s Album Plans

Diva's Daily Dirt: Jay-Z's Legal Win, Halle & DDG's Co-Parenting, Cardi's Album Plans

Jay-Z wins in DNA case, Halle Bailey and DDG reach co-parenting agreement, and Cardi B hints at a new album.

Published on October 28, 2025

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

A judge has sided with Jay-Z in the ongoing legal saga involving a man claiming to be his son. The U.S. District Court has allowed Jay-Z to move forward with legal action against the man’s former legal guardian for what his team describes as “decades-long harassment.” Jay-Z has consistently denied the paternity claims, calling them baseless. This ruling clears the way for his legal team to hold the guardian accountable in court. In other Roc Nation news, Jay-Z is standing firm on the decision to have Bad Bunny headline the February 2026 halftime show, confidently stating that the global superstar will put on a phenomenal performance.

In more positive news, Halle Bailey and DDG are entering a peaceful co-parenting era. After months of legal tension, the pair have reportedly dismissed their domestic violence orders and established a formal custody plan for their son, Halo. This is a welcome development for the couple as they navigate parenting while managing their demanding careers, especially with Halle having just dropped her debut album.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is already thinking about her next move. After a seven-year wait for her latest album, Am I the Drama?, the Grammy winner hinted that she has no plans of making fans wait that long again. When asked about a deluxe version of her current 23-track project, Cardi suggested she would rather put out another album in less than a year. With a new baby on the way, fans might get a new tour and another album from the Bronx rapper sooner than expected.

