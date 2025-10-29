Queen Latifah‘s Burgundy Jumpsuit, Laid Edges, & Silk Press Slayed The Jennifer Hudson Show

Source: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Queen has arrived. Queen Latifah stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show, serving grown-woman energy, gorgeous glam, and flawless beauty. From the moment she hit Jennifer’s now-famous spirit tunnel, her energy was on 100 — and fans are here for it.

Queen Latifah at the Jennifer Hudson Show: Laid Edges & Legendary Style

The hip-hop icon arrived in a rich burgundy jumpsuit we loved. Latifah proved that comfort and chic can – and should – coexist. And she looked amazing in the fit.

Complementing her outfit were her signature melanin glow and perfectly laid edges. No one rocks a silk press like Queen Latifah. From her golden-auburn hue to her sleek edges and flowing hair, Latifah’s beauty has always been the main character – and this appearance with J Hud was no exception.

No wonder she’s been reigning as our Empress of Natural Beauty since the ’90s.

Her accessories stayed minimal and gold, letting her glow do the talking. And that manicure? A deep plum polish that matched her outfit to perfection. The whole look was regal, relaxed, and effortlessly grown-woman fly.

As she danced and laughed her way through the tunnel to a remix of her hit U.N.I.T.Y., fans couldn’t help but smile. Her energy was pure and a reminder that Queen Latifah still influences how we see music, film, fashion, and beauty.

Queen Latifah On The Power & Strength Of Women

Once she sat down with Jennifer, the conversation flowed like two girlfriends catching up over brunch. The pair looked back on their time filming The Secret Life of Bees, remembering how that set was overflowing with love and sisterhood.

“There was so much love on that set,” Queen recalled. “We had to love on each other through that film.”

Jennifer lit up, calling it one of her favorite moments in her career. And Queen, with her signature mix of wisdom and humility, agreed.

She also recalled the role of women in that film and in her career. Women give her strength. “I’m raised by powerful, outspoken women,” she said. “If I could make it through my family, then the world didn’t scare me.”

Queen Latifah Says Patti LaBelle Helped Keep Her Going

In true Queen fashion, she didn’t shy away from the real moments. She opened up about losing her brother early in her career and how that loss almost made her step away from music altogether.

But then came a powerful reminder from one of her mentors — Patti LaBelle. “Patti told me, don’t give up,” Queen shared. “She told me to keep staying on my path.”

Queen credited Patti for helping her stay grounded and in the industry when things got tough. She also mentioned that Heavy D supported her through that season too, reminding her that community and love are what keep you going.

What’s Next: New Music & A Coachella Moment With Meg

Latifah teased that she’s sitting on a lot of new music- and sis, we’re ready. “It’s all kinds of music,” she said. “I just need to get it out there.”

And then came the moment every fan loved hearing about — her surprise performance with Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella. “Meg is so cool, so fun, and so talented,” Queen said with a grin. “She asked me to pop out, and I had to bring it for her!”

Latifah joined Ciara and Victoria Monet on stage. The moment was everything, just as the queen recalled.

Queen Latifah continues to remind us why she’ll always reign supreme.

She’s aging flawlessly, embracing every stage with grace, and still giving us that effortless blend of beauty, strength, and confidence that never goes out of style. Further, her edges are always laid, skin always flawless, and she keeps a closet full of designer clothes.

Whether she’s dropping bars, setting it off, or just walking into a room, she’s going to be the Queen.

Queen Latifah‘s Burgundy Jumpsuit, Laid Edges, & Silk Press Slayed The Jennifer Hudson Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com