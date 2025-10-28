Listen Live
Entertainment

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings

Published on October 28, 2025

Walmart is officially kicking off the holiday shopping season early this year, giving Hoosiers more time — and more chances — to score major savings.


The retail giant announced it will host three separate rounds of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across November and December, featuring markdowns on everything from TVs and toys to beauty products and home appliances.


Event 1: November 14–16


Walmart+ members get early online access on November 13 at 7 p.m. ET.
Here’s a peek at some of the featured deals:
98” TCL QLED 4K Google TVWas $1,798 → Now $998
Barbie Malibu Travel PlaysetWas $21.88 → Now $12
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless VacuumWas $729 → Now $399.99
Keurig Iced EssentialsWas $79 → Now $44.97
L’ange Hair StylerWas $119 → Now $48.30



Event 2: November 25–30


Round two begins online November 25, with in-store deals starting November 28.
Expect more price drops on electronics, kitchen items, and gift sets — perfect for early bird shoppers looking to get ahead before December hits.


Event 3: December 1 (Online Only)


The final event will be online only, with early access for Walmart+ members on November 30 at 7 p.m. ET.


Walmart hasn’t revealed which products will headline this last round, but given the lineup so far, it’s safe to say more big-ticket deals are coming.

With inflation and travel costs trending up this season, every bit helps.

Signing up for a Walmart+ membership gives shoppers early access and free delivery options, while apps like Honey and Rakuten can help track the best prices across multiple retailers.


The holidays can get hectic — but catching deals early can make the season a little less stressful (and your wallet a lot happier).

originally published on wtlcfm.com

