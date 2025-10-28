Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

Source: RudyBalasko / Getty

Baltimore City is stepping up in a major way as thousands of residents and federal workers continue to struggle during the ongoing federal government shutdown. Mayor Brandon M. Scott has announced a $4.68 million emergency investment to help impacted families afford food, housing, child care and essential utilities. The funding will expand access to critical services across the city, and no proof of federal employment is required to receive food support, making relief more accessible to all who are in need.

At the center of this initiative is a network of community partners distributing fresh produce, groceries, and prepared food throughout Baltimore. The Maryland Food Bank, Baltimore Hunger Project, So What Else, and The Food Project are continuing weekday and weekend distributions at dozens of locations with no ID, income or SNAP requirements. The city is also expanding its Home Delivered Food Box Program and Produce Box initiative, supplying an additional 17,647 produce boxes to households across 30 pickup locations. Through the B’More Fresh program, residents can also receive 15-pound boxes of produce delivered directly through Safeway or Amazon, with added delivery benefits.

For families facing increased financial pressure, the City is launching brand-new Child Care Assistance grants offering up to $5,000 per eligible household over November and December. Rental support is also available to federal employees, contractors, and residents in federally subsidized housing, with the city covering rent for October and November.

To keep the lights on and homes connected, assistance is available for heating, electricity, gas, water, internet, and phone bills through state and local programs like OHEP, Water4All, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon and AT&T. The Mayor’s Office of Employment Development is also offering job placement support, workshops, and virtual services for impacted workers.

In a time of uncertainty, the City of Baltimore is making it clear: no resident will be left behind. For immediate assistance or emotional support, residents are encouraged to call 988 and visit local CAP centers or city websites for application guidance.

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com