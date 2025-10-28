Listen Live
Local

Small Earthquake Shakes Howard County, No Injuries Reported

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
US Court voted against a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Howard County residents got an unexpected jolt Monday evening when a small earthquake shook parts of Columbia and Savage, sending folks rushing outside and blowing up neighborhood group chats.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.5-magnitude quake hit just after 5 p.m., with the epicenter located east of Riverside, right in the middle of a residential area. While the shaking only lasted a few seconds, many residents said it was powerful enough to feel like an explosion or a heavy impact nearby.

Neighbors poured onto their porches, all with the same question: “Did you feel that?” Social media quickly lit up with real-time reactions, as residents compared notes, traded theories, and made sure everyone was okay.

Howard County police and emergency officials confirmed that no injuries or structural damage were reported as of Monday evening. Experts say mild earthquakes like this are not unheard of in Maryland, though they’re rare enough to catch people off guard when they happen.

For many residents, the brief tremor was enough of a scare to leave hearts racing, but also to spark a sigh of relief knowing it wasn’t anything more serious.

SEE ALSO

Small Earthquake Shakes Howard County, No Injuries Reported was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Carmelo Anthony Brings His Story Home With Interactive ‘House of Melo’ Exhibit In Baltimore

Local

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

iOne Local | Brandy and Monica Contest- WERQ | 2025-10-17
Contests

Win Tickets For You & Your Friends To See Brandy & Monica!

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close