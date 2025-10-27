Karlie Redd Talks Business, Resilience, and Big Dreams

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Karlie Redd recently sat down with Posted on the Corner for an in-depth conversation, giving fans a look into her life beyond reality TV. The multi-talented entrepreneur opened up about her latest ventures, personal challenges, and her continuous drive to succeed, proving she’s a powerhouse in every sense of the word.

A major topic was her new fine-dining restaurant, Red Room Bistro. Karlie shared that her passion for the restaurant business is deeply rooted in her upbringing, as her father owned restaurants. She explained that this isn’t her first time in the game, referencing her five years with Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles. At Red Room, she and her executive chef, Teddy, are focused on creating a memorable experience with a Caribbean-American fusion menu and top-tier customer service, which Karlie credits as the key to success.



The name “Red Room” is also branching out into a new talk show. Karlie explained that her show will offer a fresh take on the podcast format, centering on candid conversations between friends. Instead of a typical one-on-one interview, the show will create a vibe where guests feel comfortable enough to share the real tea, just like they would with their close circle.

Karlie also spoke powerfully about her advocacy work. Following her own public experience with domestic violence, she was inspired to launch the Courageous Awards. The event, held in partnership with Yandy Smith and Atlanta council members, honors survivors and organizations dedicated to combating domestic violence. Karlie shared that helping others through her platform has become a core part of her own healing journey.

Throughout the interview, Karlie Redd’s resilience was clear. From dealing with the pressures of being a public figure to pursuing law school to better understand her own business dealings, she continues to push boundaries. She left listeners with a powerful message: never take no for an answer and always motivate yourself to achieve your goals, one step at a time.

