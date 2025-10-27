Listen Live
Ravens Revive Season With Dominant Win Over Bears Without Lamar

Published on October 27, 2025

Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens may have just saved their season and reignited hope in the flock.

After a turbulent week filled with off-field drama and uncertainty at quarterback, Baltimore delivered a decisive 30–16 win over the Chicago Bears, doing it without Lamar Jackson and instead relying on a complete team effort on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley, stepping in as the starter, showed significant improvement from his previous stint in Baltimore. Huntley completed 17 of 22 passes with one touchdown, effectively managing the offense and sustaining drives. The Ravens’ ground game also came alive, led by Derrick Henry, who rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Keaton Mitchell added a spark with 43 yards on just four carries, raising questions about his limited usage earlier this season.

Defensively, the Ravens played some of their most disciplined football of the year. They held the Bears to just 16 points, continuing a strong stretch that saw them limit the Rams to 17 points the week prior. Baltimore’s pass rush frustrated Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams, forcing him off his rhythm and preventing any game-changing plays downfield.

Key defensive moments included an interception deep in Bears territory by cornerback Nate Wiggins and a timely sack from Mike Green. Team captains Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton anchored the effort—Smith totaled seven tackles and five assists, while Hamilton added four tackles and four assists.

The victory improves Baltimore’s record and restores momentum heading into the second half of the season. Lamar Jackson is expected to return next week against the Miami Dolphins, giving the team renewed confidence with several favorable matchups ahead.

For now, Baltimore can breathe easier. The season is very much still alive, flock!

