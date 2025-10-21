Listen Live
Pop Culture

Ashanti Silences Body Critics With Cheeky Beach Body Post

Ashanti proudly shared a video of her beach body after critics reacted to unflattering photos of her in a bathing suit.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
2025 Atlanta Funk Fest
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ashanti is proud of her curves, as she should be. The beloved singer and mother, who gave birth in 2024, showed off her curves in a bikini and coverup on Instastories after unflattering photos of her beach body recently made headlines. TMZ shared images of Ashanti frolicking with her and Nelly’s baby boy Kareem Kenkaide Haynes on the beach in the Bahamas, and while some fans praised the mama for flourishing in her natural frame, some criticized her body in the pink bathing suit.

Ashanti, who has always shared her love for the beach, didn’t shy away from the camera and flaunted it even more. In a second set of photos, on the beach in Barbados, Ashanti rocked a Pucci bathing suit and head scarf while throwing her hands in the air signaling her carefree demeanor. Still, the comments were split between praisers and haters.

The negative comments sparked conversation around unrealistic expectations on women’s postpartum bodies. We spoke to Ashanti around the premiere of her reality TV show, Nelly & Ashanti, and she spoke specifically about the unfair pressure women feel to “snap back.”

“I like to be in a bikini on an island, you know what I mean?,” she joked. “After having a baby, you go through those things as a woman, and I just feel like I wanted to inspire women that it’s OK, you don’t have to snap back the minute you step out of the hospital room.”

She added, “I feel like there’s so much on women, you know, to look a certain way and step a certain way. For me, it’s just putting your focus into you and making sure you’re OK mentally and healthy because you have to be strong for your child.”

We’ve always admired Ashanti’s body as #bodygoals. And she still is. Watching her carry life and continue to thrive as she rocks show to show is admirable. As fans noted, she is naturally glowing from within and we love to see it!

SEE ALSO

Ashanti Silences Body Critics With Cheeky Beach Body Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

iOne Local | Brandy and Monica Contest- WERQ | 2025-10-17
Contests

Win Tickets For You & Your Friends To See Brandy & Monica!

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close